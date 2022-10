Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbus

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbus, Ohio on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Tomko

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maria

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Holdo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jurati

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pike

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kab

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jadzia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sammy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mara

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Christine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Airiam

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Saavnik

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

T'Pring

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Padme

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flower

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Finley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zim

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patrick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luther

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hoyt

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spock

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hoshi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Visto

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Berta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kimara

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

L'Rell

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Crusher

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ishka

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alynna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ayala

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kirk

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Desi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vinny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Benita

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Luther

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jaba

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wednesday

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Philippa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patrick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Narissa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scotty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fern

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pochita

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Viktor

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Seven

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Keiko

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Georgie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Karina

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sophia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruben

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Desi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vespa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder