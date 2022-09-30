Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder .

Sgt. Pepper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Raider

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

GUARACHIN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Tee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Conch

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Tassie / Sugar / Oatmeal

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Ziggy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Nickel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Brady

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Dustin Hopman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Peach / Rosalina / Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Scrappy / Sebastian

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Wylie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

T Bone

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Donnie and Maree

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Blossom / Coco

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Ophelia / Cordelia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Sienna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Henry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Boba Fett

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Marie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Rick Castle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

A

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

Bingo and Rocky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Horlika / Sunflower

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Santana

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Rebecca

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Florian

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Blueberry / Huckleberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Brittany

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Champagne

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petunia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Pandora and Thor

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

B. B.

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Otto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Carissa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Eleanor

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Adelle / Gloria

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Ceulen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Lysander

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Polly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Rosie / Rivet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Sapphire

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Porsche

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Swiffer / Downy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Nightingale

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

