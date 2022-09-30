ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Sgt. Pepper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raider

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUARACHIN

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tee

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Conch

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tassie / Sugar / Oatmeal

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ziggy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nickel

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brady

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dustin Hopman

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peach / Rosalina / Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scrappy / Sebastian

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wylie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

T Bone

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Donnie and Maree

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blossom / Coco

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ophelia / Cordelia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sienna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Henry

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Boba Fett

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rick Castle

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

A

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bingo and Rocky

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Horlika / Sunflower

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Santana

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rebecca

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Florian

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blueberry / Huckleberry

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brittany

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Champagne

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petunia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pandora and Thor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

B. B.

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Otto

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Carissa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eleanor

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Adelle / Gloria

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ceulen

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lysander

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Polly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie / Rivet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sapphire

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Porsche

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Swiffer / Downy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nightingale

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

