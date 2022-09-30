Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder .

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Grand Rapids

Petfinder

Biscuit & Gravy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Myles and Kairi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Allie and Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chloe and Edie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Martin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Grand Rapids

Petfinder

Bruce, Andre & Dwayne

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pancetta - foster

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Junie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Male Rats

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Grand Rapids

Petfinder

Tank & Jelly

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lola - Foster

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

James, Daisy & Noodle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gucci & Chuchi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Grand Rapids that require a graduate degree

Petfinder

Maize, Winter & Edamame

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mozzarella - Foster

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max and Annabelle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder