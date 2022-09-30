ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small furry pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuFhH_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Biscuit & Gravy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VV1HH_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Myles and Kairi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zo7h_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Allie and Luna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUNNz_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Chloe and Edie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFBAz_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Martin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hedgehog
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCHEF_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Bruce, Andre & Dwayne

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJqdR_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA3WY_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Pancetta - foster

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAwmT_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Junie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrfpQ_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Male Rats

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJdia_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Tank & Jelly

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49r9yV_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Lola - Foster

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMpL2_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

James, Daisy & Noodle

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUJ9g_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SB4x6_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Gucci & Chuchi

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7opX_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Maize, Winter & Edamame

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRIhz_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Mozzarella - Foster

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f0H9_0chViGPT00
Petfinder

Max and Annabelle

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

