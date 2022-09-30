Small furry pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Biscuit & Gravy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Myles and Kairi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
Petfinder
Allie and Luna
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Ferret
Petfinder
Chloe and Edie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Ferret
Martin
Martin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hedgehog
Petfinder
Bruce, Andre & Dwayne
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
Rosie
Rosie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Pancetta - foster
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Junie
Junie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Male Rats
Male Rats
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
Tank & Jelly
Tank & Jelly
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Lola - Foster
Lola - Foster
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
James, Daisy & Noodle
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
Lily
Lily
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Gucci & Chuchi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Maize, Winter & Edamame
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
Petfinder
Mozzarella - Foster
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Max and Annabelle
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
