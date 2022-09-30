Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Lilac

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Ashton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Orville

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Candy Corn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Cohen

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Mia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Homer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Bubbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Autumn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Harvest

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Yvette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Ronnie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Effervescent

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Gimli

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Wilson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Scott

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Violet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Fitzgerald

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

