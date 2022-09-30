ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B69g2_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygWDh_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Lilac

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aT8m_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Ashton

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7eOl_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0EUj_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Orville

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQ2B9_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Candy Corn

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CO7j_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Cohen

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33B7Kw_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Mia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vgghh_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Homer

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e72Ut_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Bubbles

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0wWf_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Autumn

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKOe2_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Harvest

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08909Z_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Yvette

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUCMj_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Ronnie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdngC_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Effervescent

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niiDx_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Gimli

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JEkx_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Wilson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rCSN_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Scott

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9N0q_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Violet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrV8T_0chViEe100
Petfinder

Fitzgerald

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

