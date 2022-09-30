Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Oreo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Lilac
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Ashton
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Bella
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Orville
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Candy Corn
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Cohen
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Mia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Homer
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Bubbles
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Autumn
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Harvest
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Yvette
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Ronnie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Effervescent
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Gimli
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Wilson
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Scott
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Violet
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Fitzgerald
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
