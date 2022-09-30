ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small furry pets available for adoption in Gainesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WT6ps_0chVbPmt00
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Gainesville, Florida on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJauv_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Peeps

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iwvv_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Tillie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKZct_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Orchid (bonded with Gibbs)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzKZq_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKA8A_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Mardi Gras

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSNO5_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Alder (bonded to Flora)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191rl6_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Hershey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cz4I8_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Robin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiBnv_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Anika

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtRkm_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Celeste

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqSfU_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Rebel

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309E7B_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Kendall

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7agm_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Kevin D

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yL6dC_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Valentina

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBk2s_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Stan

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2Vfe_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Flora (bonded to Alder)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FFpX_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Kelly Lop

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSPKD_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Melanie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCNdg_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Gibbs (bonded with Orchid)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CfaR_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Macaron

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq2xJ_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Tahini (bonded to Panini)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHjhq_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Emerson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RE3f8_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Princess

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpaR2_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Monte (bonded to Moon)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vNNi_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Moon (bonded to Monte)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a005R_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Camilo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUdi3_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Panini (bonded to Tahini)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toD77_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Tangelo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9s7H_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Lanie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaqNr_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Monet (bonded to Moira)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byDap_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Flour

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6a8C_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Citrus

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDpEn_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Ninja

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFjcJ_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Ghost

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAFkM_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Moira (bonded to Monet)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lM48v_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Evan

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGaji_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Mr Potato Head

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lIEO_0chVbPmt00
Petfinder

Kyle

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

