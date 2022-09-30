Small furry pets available for adoption in Gainesville
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Gainesville, Florida on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Peeps
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tillie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Orchid (bonded with Gibbs)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Coco
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mardi Gras
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Alder (bonded to Flora)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hershey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Robin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Anika
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Celeste
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rebel
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kendall
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kevin D
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Valentina
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Stan
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Flora (bonded to Alder)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kelly Lop
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Melanie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gibbs (bonded with Orchid)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Macaron
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tahini (bonded to Panini)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Emerson
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Princess
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Monte (bonded to Moon)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Moon (bonded to Monte)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Camilo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Panini (bonded to Tahini)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tangelo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lanie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Monet (bonded to Moira)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Flour
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Citrus
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ninja
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ghost
- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Moira (bonded to Monet)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Evan
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mr Potato Head
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kyle
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
