Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Kansas City

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Freddy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cocoa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bandit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elsa & Andy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butterscotch

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

McCoy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Finnegan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fauna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mocha

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Louise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Meg

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dot Dot

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Klaus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Casey & Bernie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spider

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dolce

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pancake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sparky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kirk

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ranger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepe

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Louis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nile

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chip

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mochi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hazelnut aka Nut

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Uhura

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penelope

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinnabun

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Casper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snow & Tofu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rex

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spock

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chili

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eggo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marshmallow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bjork

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Niall

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Double Stuf

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Klondike

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chanel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bandit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vinny and Frankie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder