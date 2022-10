Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Indianapolis

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Indianapolis, Indiana on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

Petfinder

Beatrice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lacey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Angelica

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sailboat

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Small Animal Adoptions Are Free For The Month Of September!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Mountain Mint

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ranger / Wilderness

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charlie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tilda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ezra

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Darcy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shade

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dahlia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eliza

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Monarch

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Indianapolis metro area

Petfinder

Sugar Baby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bumble

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lake

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hike / Trail

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jetski

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Xoliswa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clara

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Veto

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chablis

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Brownie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flip Flop

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Spark

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tux

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rolo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Indianapolis that require a bachelor's degree

Petfinder

Hugo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ninjet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brut

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raft

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hammock

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

River

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Meg

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bug Spray

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocket

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Franciacorta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Indianapolis

Petfinder

Pearl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Katie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lemonade

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kayak

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Small Animal Adoptions Are Free For The month Of September!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Winter Mint

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Damian

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Claude

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mosquito

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minty

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Indianapolis

Petfinder

Alkali

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Domino (Bunny)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Canoe

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tent

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jax

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Calamity

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Haley and Harley

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Champagne

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oliver

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sundress / Sandal

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder