Huntsville, AL

Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pf2WR_0chVaKeh00
Canva

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lj4Zk_0chVaKeh00
Petfinder

Bugsy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eerqE_0chVaKeh00
Petfinder

Ravioli

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLHgd_0chVaKeh00
Petfinder

Rotini

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KkZI_0chVaKeh00
Petfinder

Flower

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLckN_0chVaKeh00
Petfinder

Blueberry Muffin

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5AcJ_0chVaKeh00
Petfinder

Tubbs

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

