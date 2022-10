Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Harrisburg

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Thumper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yoshi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Baxter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pee Wee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Forever in Our Care: Louise

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thumper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bailey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cherry Pie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

StanLee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Freckles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moose

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gertrude

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winifred

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gus & Remy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Margarita

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Big Thunda

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peaches

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dusk

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Itchy & Scratchy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Annie & Joy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Forever in Our Care: Harvey and Candy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tornado

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sybil

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Inky & Clyde

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mrs. Whiskers

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunshine

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snuggles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lady Thor

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dustbunny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Prince Naveen

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eclipse

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jelly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mellow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smudge

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Truffle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nixxie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NIBBLES - sweet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kobe

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder