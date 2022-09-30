ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQZTI_0chVaItF00

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJhTX_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Denny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnOG4_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Frankie & Ron

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtvDA_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Zoe and Felicia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNuJa_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Ajax and Cable

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjcJn_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Joanie and Cheeto

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2984et_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

OTHER PIGGIES AVAILABLE

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxGIZ_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Molly and Violet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hTH1_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Cribbage

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkwXq_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Air Stream

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnWar_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Pressure

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HP7KT_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Meatball

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L30Tc_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Lulu and Ellie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RJ1f_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Karl and Zane

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAQp3_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Hank and Marty

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7dVY_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Ark Nova

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hearthstone

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yan3F_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Potato Wedge

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRyhr_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Lugnut

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIpmc_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Kiki

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC3Dh_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Magi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLscB_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Reese & Cora

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWVDT_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Mug

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M0Vw_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Thelma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HKVQ_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Micha

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CA7sd_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Bunbun

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stIzZ_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Magnetism

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gA35_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Paper-Mate

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA7Sy_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Bill Green

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwBwl_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Marble Slab

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmP8j_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Yukon and Russet

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0hSo_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBjNI_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Hopperoni

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HL9f_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkL7y_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Bluebelle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmVWr_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

Luna and Lisa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSMCk_0chVaItF00
Petfinder

