Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Denny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Frankie & Ron

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Zoe and Felicia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Ajax and Cable

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Joanie and Cheeto

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

OTHER PIGGIES AVAILABLE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Molly and Violet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Cribbage

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Air Stream

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Pressure

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Meatball

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Lulu and Ellie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Karl and Zane

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Hank and Marty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Ark Nova

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Hearthstone

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Potato Wedge

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Lugnut

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Kiki

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Magi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Reese & Cora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Mug

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Thelma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Micha

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Abyssinian

Petfinder

Bunbun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Magnetism

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Paper-Mate

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Bill Green

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Marble Slab

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Potato Wedge

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Yukon and Russet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Hopperoni

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Hearthstone

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Bluebelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Luna and Lisa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

Petfinder

Ark Nova

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

