Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Denny
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Frankie & Ron
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Zoe and Felicia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ajax and Cable
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Joanie and Cheeto
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
OTHER PIGGIES AVAILABLE
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Molly and Violet
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cribbage
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Air Stream
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pressure
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Meatball
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lulu and Ellie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Karl and Zane
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hank and Marty
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ark Nova
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hearthstone
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Potato Wedge
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lugnut
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kiki
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Magi
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Reese & Cora
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mug
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Thelma
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Micha
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bunbun
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Magnetism
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Paper-Mate
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bill Green
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Marble Slab
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Petfinder
Yukon and Russet
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Coco
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hopperoni
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Petfinder
Bluebelle
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Luna and Lisa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
