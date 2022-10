Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Los Angeles

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Los Angeles, California on Petfinder .

Petfinder

DARSY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

REYSAND

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MOON

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Perdita

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BLOSSOM

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PETE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BONBON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BETA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

VIVI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUD

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bam Bam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

STARLING

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HOME RUN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lola Bunny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BELLE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

VALENTINA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SAMMY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cappi (Cappuccino)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Molly & Ally

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HARV

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SUNSHINE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gary

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bingo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mufasa

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ENDORA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dill

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUN BUN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MORTIMER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brown

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ron

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beeker

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pua

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pickle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DANIEL

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peppercorn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Prince Phillip

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alby

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SEN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JUKE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JASMINE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cruella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aurora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PICANTE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Singer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NELA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ITCHY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JAKE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rueben

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FLYNN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

NAPOLEON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CANDY CORN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SCRATCHY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

AMBER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BEETLEJUICE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

FIN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stewie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder