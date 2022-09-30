ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Small furry pets available for adoption in Little Rock

 4 days ago

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Little Rock

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Little Rock, Arkansas on Petfinder .

Roger Rabbit

Roger Rabbit

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder

Fayetteville - Pepper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Delilah

Delilah

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Harry

Harry

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Yogi Bun

Yogi Bun

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Whattabun

Whattabun

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Tulip

Tulip

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Izzie

Izzie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Juniper

Juniper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Bubbles

Bubbles

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Peppermint

Peppermint

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Prancer

Prancer

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Tootsie

Tootsie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Thea

Thea

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Lazarus

Lazarus

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Coco Puff

Coco Puff

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Cupid

Cupid

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Marabelle

Marabelle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Candy

Candy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Eli

Eli

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Fiona

Fiona

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Bugs

Bugs

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Greta

Greta

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Jessi

Jessi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Mash Potato

Mash Potato

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Summer

Summer

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder

Meanie Pants Maple

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Flower

Flower

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Comet

Comet

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Mr. Binky

Mr. Binky

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
