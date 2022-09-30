Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Little Rock

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Little Rock, Arkansas on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Roger Rabbit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fayetteville - Pepper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Delilah

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yogi Bun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Whattabun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tulip

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Izzie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juniper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bubbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peppermint

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Prancer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tootsie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thea

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lazarus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco Puff

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cupid

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marabelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Candy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eli

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fiona

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bugs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Greta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jessi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mash Potato

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Summer

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Meanie Pants Maple

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flower

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Comet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. Binky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

