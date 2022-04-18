2022 Land Rover New Range Rover

The first-ever BMW X7 was revealed back in 2018. When it was unveiled, everyone immediately commented on the enormity of its grilles, but the topic of conversation quickly changed to its overall design in 2020 when the luxury flagship SUV was spied with new body panels. And now, after much speculation, the high-riding high-end heifer has revealed itself as a substantially refreshed alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Once again, its looks are the talk of the town as every BMW-hating keyboard warrior writes a comment about how the design has deviated from where it ought to be, but there's a lot more going on here than just a new face, so keep an open mind.
