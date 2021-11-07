CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Police: Fatal Howard County Pedestrian Crash Claims The Life Of A Highway Worker

 1 day ago

Stock Photo

Maryland State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal pedestrian crash in Howard County that took the life of a 38-year-old AAA worker on the side of the road.

The deceased is identified as Muhammad Shehzad, age 38, of Ellicott City. Shehzad was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. Shehzad was a contractor for AAA, changing a tire for a motorist when police believe he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on October 28, 2021, troopers at the Waterloo Barrack were dispatched to the area of eastbound I-70, east of Marriottsville Road (Exit 83) for a crash. Responding troopers found two vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz ML350 and a white Chevrolet Express van, later identified as a AAA road service vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of the highway. A third vehicle, a black Chevrolet Colorado was located approximately 100 feet off of the right side of the roadway in a wooded area.

The preliminary investigation indicates Shehzad, later identified as the driver of the AAA road service vehicle was changing a tire on the rear driver’s side of the black Mercedes. As he was walking back to his vehicle, investigators believe he was struck by the Chevrolet Colorado.

Shezhad was wearing reflective clothing while he was working on the side of the road. His hazard lamps and emergency vehicle lights were also activated at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe the Chevrolet Colorado crossed over the white edge line and into the shoulder portion of the highway when he struck the AAA vehicle and Shehzad. The Colorado continued to travel off of the right side of the highway, up and over an embankment and into a tree where the vehicle came to rest.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado is identified as Peter Blakemore, 77, of Front Royal Virginia. More was transported to the R Adams Shock Trauma Center by ambulance. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. Nothing has been ruled out as a cause or contributing factor. All possibilities are being considered.

Comments / 0

 

Related
Report Annapolis

Independent Investigations Division Releases In-Car Camera Video from October 9 Fatal Accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released dashboard camera video from the single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of October 9th in Baltimore County. The decedent was identified as Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. The video can be viewed here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Ellicott City, MD
City
Accident, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Accidents
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Accidents
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings. The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision in Camp Springs

The Prince George's County Police Department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a double fatal collision that occurred in Camp Springs. The drivers of the two involved cars were killed. The first deceased driver has been identified as 52-year-old Leona Flint of District Heights. The name of the second driver will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family has been notified.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, "WHITE PRIDE 2021."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Report Annapolis

Police Investigates Attempted Robbery of Corrections Officer on Atwater Drive, Home Burglary on Paddington Place

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

West VA Authorities Arrest John Knoll, Jr., 21, of Annapolis, For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Juveniles

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested and charged a man from Annapolis for allegedly taking pictures of children inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Remains Jailed in West Virginia Following Arrest For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Minors

An Annapolis man remains held at a West Virginia jail after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of minors inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

