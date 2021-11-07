CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington D.C. Man Indicted for Murder in Investigation of Woman Who Has Been Missing Since 2010

 1 day ago

Isaac Moye, 44, of Washington D.C., was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, stemming from the October 2010 disappearance of Unique Harris, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from her home in October 2010 and whose body has never been found, Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Moye, who is detained, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16, 2021.

Ms. Harris was reported missing on Oct. 10, 2010, disappearing from her apartment in the 2400 block of Hartford Street SE, with three children still inside. According to the indictment and related court documents, Moye was an acquaintance of the victim, and his GPS device placed him in her home overnight on the night she went missing, contrary to his assertions that he had never spent the night at the residence. Although he has vacillated between admitting and denying any sexual contact between them, according to the government’s evidence, the defendant’s semen was identified on furniture, which had been mutilated, arguably in an attempt to remove evidence of his presence in Ms. Harris’s apartment. Moye was arrested and charged with the murder on Dec. 19, 2020. He has been in custody ever since.

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

