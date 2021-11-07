CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Prince George's County Police: Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Oxon Hill Under Investigation

 1 day ago

Stock Photo

The department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 28-year-old Jamaul Johnson of Washington DC.

On October 28, 2021, at approximately 11:20 pm, patrol officers were called to the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was struck as he attempted to cross Oxon Hill Road. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0049853.

