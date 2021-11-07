Prince George’s County Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision in Camp Springs

Stock Photo

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a double fatal collision that occurred in Camp Springs. The drivers of the two involved cars were killed. The first deceased driver has been identified as 52-year-old Leona Flint of District Heights. The name of the second driver will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family has been notified.

On October 27, 2021, at approximately 11:45 pm, officers responded to Allentown Road near Leon Street for a collision involving two cars. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in either car.

The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified driver was heading westbound on Allentown Road approaching Leon Street, for reasons that remain under investigation, he entered the eastbound lanes traveling in the wrong direction. His car crashed head-on into Flint’s car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0049646.