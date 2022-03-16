ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Lodge, MT

VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Crosses Road Near Deer Lodge

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnSXn_0chCB4iW00
Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

Now, nobody lives in Montana because they're in a hurry. But there's a misconception about Montana that we'd like the chance to clear up. You might think that with our average population density of 7 people per mile, Montanans enjoy a veritable Autobahn all the time. But it's not true. There are traffic jams in Montana. And not just in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Great Falls.

It's just that the traffic might be elk, or buffalo, or bear, etc. In this case, it happens to be elk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKE2P_0chCB4iW00
Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

This video was filmed on October 27th of this year outside of Deer Lodge, MT. It captures a truly massive herd of elk as it crosses the road. Elk often travel in long, strung-out herds. Sometimes those herds separate into male and female sub-herds, but in this case it's a mix of cows and a few bulls. They proceed through the crossing without incident until, a little more than halfway through the video, one of the elk snaps the fence. The sound spooks the herd, which bisects within seconds, half running to the left and half to the right. It's a pretty amazing image, which at least to this writer recalls Sunday school scenes of Moses splitting the Red Sea, if the Red Sea was made of fur, antler, and venison.

See the awesome video below, and leave a comment if you've ever had to sit in a "Montana Traffic Jam."

Comments / 6

Randy Christensen
10-31

there always moving out there. freeze out just north of Deerlodge, MT. getting killed on the hyway. and I sure wouldn't want to be run one over with a car cuz I wouldn't be nothing left your car

Reply
2
Related
Distinctly Montana

Montana's Worthwhile Winter Summits

Wind whips from seemingly every angle, cutting through what I thought would be a sufficient number of layers to keep me warm but the wintery landscape I find myself traveling through proves far more frigid than I had anticipated, yet the strange motivation to stand atop the rocky summit high above pushes me onward.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Yellowstone Brokers Presents: How Brian Kempisty and Port X Logistics Are Changing Our Vision of Success

Yellowstone Brokers Presents: How Brian Kempisty and Port X Logistics Are Changing Our Vision of Success It's Montana's ruggedness he loves most. Here, he says, you can "create your own adventure and do wild things that many back east would never dream of. Every fall my friend George and I do a nearly 3-week elk hunt" during which they "carry all of our gear 5 to 7 miles into...
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana's Magnificent Buffalo Jumps

Indigenous Peoples’ Key to Survival on the Unforgiving Plains. The faint, pastel glow of the sunrise seems to creep in earlier over the wide-open plains covering the eastern two-thirds of Big Sky Country than it does over the neighboring mountain towns to the west. Out on the prairie, the land stretches on to the far-off horizon, meeting the new day as it breaks over the edge of the earth without mountains or towering trees to obscure its spectacular glory.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

The Rowdy History of Miles City's Bucking Horse Sale

Near the confluence of the Tongue and Yellowstone rivers rests Miles City, a fine town that was first established in 1877. The whole town has picked up and moved at least once (although it hasn’t happened recently), one of many testaments to the strength a person must possess to carve out a life in eastern Montana. Nearby Fort Keogh became a remounting station during World War One, and Miles City quickly became the largest horse market in the world. Pristine horses led to the creation of the World Famous Bucking Horse Sale, a weeklong “apocalyptic extravaganza of horsemanship” which includes a kick-off concert, mutton busting, trade shows, fast-talking auctioneers, multiple street dances and much more. Such an event has become a staple to the community, and it is the premier social affair of the season.
MILES CITY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deer Lodge, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Buffalo, MT
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
Distinctly Montana

Get To Know Powder River County

Should anyone tell you eastern Montana is flat, just send them to Powder River County in the southeastern portion of the state. Bordered by Bighorn and Rosebud Counties to the west, Carter County to the east, and Custer County to the north, Powder River County is a 3,300-square-mile rectangle that lies on the Wyoming border. With a 2020 U.S. Census count of 1,694 residents, the county is 48th of Montana’s 56 counties in population. With the exception of 1970, Powder River County has lost population every decade since 1930, when 3,909 folk lived in the county. That count placed it at number 46 in the state, but somehow the county ended up with 9 on its license plates.
POWDER RIVER COUNTY, MT
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: This Spring, Save on a Carwash and Just Have a Bison Clean Your Vehicle For You!

Ok, ok, we know, the bison is licking the car so he can get some road salt. Yeah, yeah, we know that people are being told not to allow this so that the bison (or moose, or deer, or any animal that needs the mineral content of salt) doesn't begin to associate roads and cars with a delicious treat, thus putting themselves at higher risk of being struck or killed.
PETS
Distinctly Montana

The Tradition of Spring Branding Lives On

America is a different place than it was even 20 years ago. And while the engines of change continue to roll on, there are places right here in Montana where time moves just a little slower. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Throw a rock from any house...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Traffic Jams#Fur#Herds#Montanans#Great Falls
Distinctly Montana

The Old Broke Rancher On the Brutal Winter of 1977-1978

For me, the winter of 77-78 began in earnest on Halloween day. That initial storm came whipping out of the east, bringing frigid cold and unseasonable precipitation. Those trick-or-treaters brave or foolhardy enough to go trawling for candy found their Luke Skywalker and Wonder Woman costumes inadequate to shut out the snow. I imagine many of them had to wonder if it were worth the Tootsie Rolls to brave the arctic conditions. And it just got worse, after that.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Folklore and Mystery: Underneath Montana's Streets

Folks who have been to Montana have already experienced its big skies stretching from horizon to horizon. They are the state’s best-known trait. But sometimes we have to consider what Montana might have to offer beneath the ground—or more specifically, beneath its streets. In a 1916 report from...
HAVRE, MT
Distinctly Montana

Missoula’s Clark Fork

Many of us have pasts that we want to some extent leave behind. I left the pedestrian-flooded sidewalks and the sun-blocking skyscrapers of New York City for the famous trout streams of Missoula, Montana. I hoped that my future would eclipse the past. It’s not just people who need a new beginning; sometimes it’s rivers, like Montana’s Clark Fork.
MISSOULA, MT
Distinctly Montana

Touring the Medicine Line

Members of Montana’s Native peoples called it the “Medicine Line,” the White people’s invisible trace of the 49th parallel. They knew that the “medicine line” offered safety from pursuing U. S. military units bent on forcing them onto reservations in the late 19th century. Across the Line, Royal Canadian Mounted Police had more benign attitudes towards North America’s First Peoples.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Tourists Get Too Close to Bison

Reports of people getting too close to bison at Yellowstone Park are standard. But does it seem to you like there may been more than usual this year? Or maybe that the tourists have been more careless than usual? Because it sure seems that way to us. Another week, another...
ACCIDENTS
Distinctly Montana

Ice Sailing on the Canyon Ferry Reservoir

Canyon Ferry Lake is frozen again, a silver mirror reflecting miles of quiet pine forest. The wind blowing in from the north has brought freezing temperatures, and a group of adventurers have been eagerly anticipating this day. It’s late December and the ice is finally thick enough. David Gluek throws on one more warm layer, pulls on a pair of gloves, and steps into his 30-foot Skeeter: a T-shaped burgundy craft with a long, horizontal plank at the back. There are two runners on either side of the plank and a runner at the bow that allow the boat to skim across the ice. He points his nose to the wind and he’s off, gliding across the frozen plane at a comfortable 50 miles an hour.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Watch Elusive Wolverine Up Close at Swan Valley Bait Station

You don't get many opportunities to see a wolverine this closely, especially without risking getting your face torn off. But more than just a regular game camera sighting, this wolverine on the video represents a rare meeting with a famously elusive (and ferocious) creature. Filmed in the Swan Valley, the video shows a wolverine managing the difficult-looking feat of balancing on the bait while eating it. The bait, by the way, is a deer's head, which the wolverine enjoys like it's a delicacy, picking at all the strings of meat.
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
2K+
Followers
299
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy