CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Ghost Tours in Santa Barbara reveal mysteries in very common places

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCNJL_0ch9LaBx00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Ghost Tours of Santa Barbara are revealing hidden mysteries in Santa Barbara that most people would not be aware of when they walk by some very prominent sites.

College Professor Julie Brown knows of them.

She leads walks guests find especially insightful and often full of details they share with others.

Her tours have been exceptionally popular this week, with the Halloween spirit in the air.

Brown says ghosts and paranormal experiences are more common than people know or are willing to admit.

Guests on her tour not only introduce themselves, they also talk about their experiences with a ghost, if they have had one.

In Santa Barbara she says the downtown zone is full of ghost stories.

Her studies show the 1925 earthquake shook up not only the soil but some ghosts. On her tour she says they are friendly.


"I believe that 70 percent of downtown was destroyed and that something happened that is wonderful. The ghosts come back and say look at Santa Barbara is is so much more beautiful than when we were here and they get to see lovely guests and coming back to a place that is very sacred and full of joy," said Brown.

Some tours include a stop at a local wine tasting room in the Presidio Neighborhood, one of the haunted sections of the city.

Some of the buildings where stories are told include the Post Office, the Lobero Theatre, the Pickle Room and City Hall.

Guests receive a special bag of gifts on the tour, including a rosary. Brown says they will scare off unwanted spirits.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Ghost Tours

The post Ghost Tours in Santa Barbara reveal mysteries in very common places appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Halloween House is a treat for children in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It seems every neighborhood has a Halloween House. It is a house children and parents can't wait to visit because they know it will be a treat. Sharon Green, Samantha Keeping, Steve Worzman, Kathleen Remy, and Bradford Brown stage a Halloween House on Argonne Circle in Santa Barbara each year. Sometimes they have The post Halloween House is a treat for children in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
News Channel 3-12

Thrill the World event returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Thrill the World is celebrated around the globe the Saturday before Halloween. It celebrates the spooky music video released by Michael Jackson decades ago. One of its most "Spooktacular" locations is the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara.  Aaron Strockis is a regular at the event. "Yeah we are out here at the The post Thrill the World event returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Mysteries#The Ghosts#The Post Office#Santa Barbara Ghost Tours#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Empty Bowls 2021 pushes for more supporters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Empty Bowls 2021 is right around the corner. But organizers say the number of people signed up to participate this year is low. The community event helps raise funding for those struggling with hunger in the Santa Maria Valley. Funding is used to purchase healthy groceries along with The post Santa Maria Empty Bowls 2021 pushes for more supporters appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy