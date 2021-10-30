CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Indoor Face Covering Mandate To Lift in Public Places

By NorthBay biz Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarin County Public Health will lift a local mask mandate, which required everyone to wear face coverings in indoor public places, effective at noon Monday, November 1. The mandate was put in place August 2 as part of a Bay Area-wide public health response to the surge in cases related to...

Comments / 3

Mary Chouinard
4d ago

oh really? Well why's this now? I thought it was on the rise. New scary variants were found. The unvaccinated are killing everyone. lol. Its all a joke and makes no sense. If your unhealthy and you get sick, well you could die. Work on your health. How about lets give the medication that cures covid instead of letting people die? You know why? No I don't, but I know something isnt right. You cant change your story, hide the vaccine death rates and side effects forever. i mean people know people and people talk.

