Turnover frequent as 5 superintendents have led CCSD over past 20 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unlike other large school districts across the country that retain their superintendents for decades at at time, the Clark County School District (CCSD) has been through quite a few.

CCSD has had 12 different superintendents since the inception of the school district in 1956.

But just in the past 20 years, five different superintendents have been in power.

And several had clashes with the school board.

Here’s a look at the history of leaders for the school district that has become the nation’s fifth-largest:

1956-1961: R. Guild Gray.

Harvey N. Dondero (interim superintendent).

1961-1965: Leland B. Newcomer.

1966-1969: James Mason.

1969-1978: Dr. Kenny Guinn, a highly respected leader who went on to serve as governor.

1978-1981: Dr. Claude Perkins, CCSD's first Black superintendent. He was pressured to resign after three years that saw clashes with the school board.

1981-1982: Charles Silvestri (interim superintendent).

1982-1989: Dr. Robert Wentz.

1989-2000: Dr. Brian Cram, who retired after overseeing a busy period of growth for 11 years.

2000-2005: Carlos Garcia served for five years before leaving.

2005-2006: Dr. Walt Rulffes and Agustin Orci (interim co-superintendents).

2006-2010: Dr. Walt Rulffes, who retired after serving four years.

2010-2013: Dr. Dwight D. Jones, who resigned abruptly.

2013-2018: Pat Skorkowsky, who retired after five years.

2018-2021: Dr. Jesus Jara, who on Thursday night became the first superintendent to be fired by the board of trustees.

