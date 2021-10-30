Small private jet makes emergency landing at Sea-Tac Airport

Learjet emergency landing

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A small private jet made an emergency landing at Sea-Tac Airport on Friday evening after pilots noted hydraulic problems shortly after takeoff.

The Learjet was forced to turn around and landed safely after circling in the air for about two hours to burn fuel.

The Port of Seattle sent fire trucks to assess the situation.

Three were on board, and no one was hurt.

The plane was towed to the west side of the airport, where small aircraft are normally parked.

The issues initially reported have yet to be determined.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

©2021 Cox Media Group