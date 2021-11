You’ve got questions. I’ve got answers. Let’s go …. From Mark Coleman (@wahoomark): Why hasn’t the media been fair to Tua?. Mark, I don’t know what’s unfair. To me, there have been two criticisms of Tua, neither being that he’s some terrible player. One, there’s concern about his ceiling, and I’m not sure we’ve gotten much to quell that one—he’s fine, but the jury’s out on whether he’s got the tools to grow into the kind of quarterback who can carry an offense. Two, there are questions over his durability going back to his college days that continue to gain validation.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO