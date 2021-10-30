CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS to conduct independent investigation of Whitecaps

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Major League Soccer said Friday it will hire independent counsel to oversee an investigation into the Vancouver Whitecaps’ handling of misconduct...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NWSL fallout continues as Washington Spirit exec Best resigns - source

Larry Best has resigned from his position as president of sporting operations of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Washington Post was the first to report Best's resignation. A Spirit spokesperson declined to comment. Best had been under fire following the NWSL's investigation into the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportsnet.ca

Canada Soccer to initiate independent review into Bob Birarda's conduct

Following demands made by the Canadian National Women’s National Team Players Association, Canada Soccer will launch an independent investigation into former under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda as part of a three-step plan towards a safer sport. Birarda, who was also employed by the Vancouver Whitecaps, was charged with sexual assault...
SOCCER
Shore News Network

Soccer-MLS engages outside counsel to investigate allegations against former coach

(Reuters) – Major League Soccer (MLS) said it was bringing in outside counsel to investigate how the Vancouver Whitecaps responded to allegations of misconduct regarding former women’s team coach Hubert Busby, Jr. In a Guardian report https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/oct/28/abuse-allegations-vancouver-whitecaps-womens-team-hubert-busby-jr-soccer this week, American soccer player Malloree Enoch alleged numerous instances of sexual misconduct...
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Whitecaps beat Minnesota United FC to leapfrog into fifth in MLS West

VANCOUVER -- The journey isn't over yet, but the Vancouver Whitecaps used a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC Wednesday night to take a huge step toward securing a Major League Soccer playoff spot. Forward Brian White scored once and played a role in a Minnesota United own goal for...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps#Major League Soccer#Ap#The Vancouver Whitecaps#British#Guardian
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Ends Regular Season Against MLS Powerhouse New England

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11/2/21

Despite a second-half surge, the Vancouver Whitecaps held LAFC to a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium Tuesday evening. LAFC have kept their 2021 Audi MLS Playoff hopes alive with a point at home while Vancouver will have to wait until Decision Day on Sunday, November 7 to find out if they will clinch a berth in the postseason. The Whitecaps would have clinched with three points on the night, but a draw pushes everything to the final matchday of the season for both sides. Going into Decision Day, the Whitecaps will only need a point to clinch a playoff spot whereas LAFC is in must-win territory.
MLS
wcn247.com

Antonio, Bailey back on Jamaica roster for WCup qualifiers

West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey are back on Jamaica’s roster for World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the United States. Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, made his Jamaica debut against Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5. He was on the initial roster for last month’s qualifiers but withdrew, citing travel and logistical difficulties.Bailey missed the October matches with a muscle injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcn247.com

Australia to host U.S. women's team in 2 soccer friendlies

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is set to host the U.S. women’s national team for the first time in 21 years in a two-game friendly series later this month. The Matildas are scheduled to play the top-ranked Americans at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Nov. 27 and at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Nov. 30. Crowds will be allowed at both games as both cities have recently come out of extended lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australians are coming off a win and a draw against Brazil. It’s the U.S. team’s first trip Down Under before the 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won’t Miss Any Playoff Action

FOXBORO (CBS) — Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. But Revolution fans can breathe easy, as the club reportedly does not believe that their star forward will miss any action in the upcoming MLS Playoffs. Buksa was set to join the Polish National Team for qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but reportedly suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, it was reported on Monday. The injury will sideline Buksa for several weeks, but MLS insider Tom Bogert is reporting that the Revolution don’t believe that the injury will keep...
MLS
wcn247.com

Russia in BJK Cup semis, eliminates defending champ France

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia has eliminated defending champion France to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup. Russia needed only one win from the best-of-three match against France to advance from Group A and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova delivered it. The 12th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova rallied to beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to earn the semifinal spot. Russia will play the winner of Group C where the United States faces Spain later Wednesday.
TENNIS
wcn247.com

UN climate conference urges sports bodies to hit green goals

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The United Nations climate conference has urged sports organizations and teams worldwide to meet environmental targets they signed up to. FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, the NFL, the NBA and the New York Yankees are among nearly 300 signatories to the Sports for Climate Action Framework since the Paris climate agreement was reached in 2015. The UN says "these organizations are now being challenged to reduce emissions 50% by 2030 at the latest and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.” They should also publish detailed plans for action.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy