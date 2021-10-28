North central Ohio churches serve God by supporting foster families

For the eight year in a row, the Church of God, a Worldwide Association met at the Orange Beach Events Center. The group desires to bless the communities where they meet, and again chose the Christian Service Center as the recipient of their outreach. Each day of their meeting, the group collected food, household supplies, personal hygiene items, baby supplies and cash donations for the CSC. Their generous cash donation of more than $8,000 will allow the CSC to purchase more than 65,000 pounds of food from the Feeding America food bank! This contribution will be used to aid families in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan and will provide thousands of meals. Eight years ago when the Church of God, a Worldwide Association held their first meeting here, they were pointed towards the CSC by a city official. The Christian Service Center is a “Hand Up” rather than a “Hand Out” agency. Clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is a 100% volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including the United Way of Baldwin County, and interested individuals. For more information please call the CSC at 251-968-5256 or visit cscgs.com.Pictured left to right: Don and Debbie Daugherty, festival volunteers; Phil Sandilands, pastor and festival coordinator; Stan Moss, CSC food pantry chair.

14 DAYS AGO