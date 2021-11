Paris Saint-Germain will look to open up a double-digit lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday afternoon when it hosts 10th-place Lille at the Parc des Princes. Heading into the contest, PSG holds a seven-point advantage over second-place Lens, while Lille (15 points) can jump all the way up to fifth with an upset victory. While Lionel Messi still searches for his first league goal with PSG, superstar Kylian Mbappe leads the French giants with team-highs in goals (five) and assists (four) in 11 Ligue 1 matches.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO