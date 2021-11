Sony Foundation Australia has today kicked off their GAMING4LIFE charity stream event, which will run for the entire month of November 2021. Offering “incredible money-can’t-buy prizes for audiences to win” and the opportunity for content creators in Melbourne to “stream live from Australia’s biggest video games venue, Fortress Melbourne”, all of this is being done with the goal of raising at least $50,000 to fund 500 nights of accommodation for regional youth cancer patients who must travel to a city hospital for treatment. Every $100 raised during GAMING4LIFE will fund one night of emergency accommodation at a Quest serviced apartment for a young person with cancer. To take a look at the full program (as of writing), click HERE.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO