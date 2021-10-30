John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Teaming Up for New Fantasy Comedy Film Imaginary Friends

McRibs have become a seasonal favorite at the fast food empire of McDonald’s. I don’t know what it is about that rib-shaped pork patty dipped in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and onions that makes the sandwich so good, but let’s just say I’ve been known to indulge when that time of year is upon us. And with winter just around the corner, that time is now! The McRib is back, and Ryan Reynolds is joining in on the celebration, with a horrifying yet curiosity-piquing advertisement for Aviation Gin, of which he is an owner.

