CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Teaming Up for New Fantasy Comedy Film Imaginary Friends

By Dan Heching
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds will bring their big-name talent to the same movie in 2023!. The Quiet Place star and Deadpool actor are teaming up for a fantasy-comedy movie called Imaginary Friends, which will also feature Fleabag star Phoebe...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Turn Theft To Art In Netflix Heist Comedy

It takes a thief, as the saying goes, to catch a thief, and the maxim is put on display in the new trailer for Red Notice, the upcoming Netflix film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice – the title refers to the global alert issued by Interpol – is a heist comedy in which an FBI profiler (Johnson) partners with the world’s greatest art thief (Reynolds) to catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot). As Netflix describes, “The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds enter a marriage of convenience in new trailer for ‘Red Notice’

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for ‘Red Notice’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Fiona Shaw
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Comedy Arrives on HBO Max

While Ryan Reynolds has long been a popular name in Hollywood, there are two distinct periods of his career: Pre-Deadpool and Post-Deadpool. Before he was first cast as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, putting his career on a collision course with a real Deadpool role several years later, Reynolds was mainly known for his work in raunchy or romantic comedies. Now that he's become one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men, many have forgotten about some of Reynolds' earlier work. Fortunately, that's where streaming services swoop in to save the day.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena In Talks To Star In Action-Comedy Film

John Cena is in negotiation to be in the action-comedy film, Freelance, according to Deadline. The film is set to be director by Pierre Morel, who previously did Taken and District 13. Below is a synopsis of the film:. “The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Comedy#Comedy Film#Deadpool#Fleabag#Imaginary Friends#Paramount
flickeringmyth.com

John Cena teams with Taken director for action comedy Freelance

2021 has been a big year for John Cena as he continues his transition from WWE superstar to movie star, with roles in Hulu’s hit comedy Vacation Friends along with blockbusters F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad. Cena is currently shooting Matthew Vaughn’s (Kingsman) spy film Argylle, and...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Emily Blunt Says Cooking This Dinner Led to John Krasinski Proposing

Emily Blunt knew the way to John Krasinski's heart! The 38-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, and revealed the dish that she made for her now-husband that she believes led him to propose. The couple met in 2008 and got engaged a year...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He’s Taking a Break From Moviemaking

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he decided to take “a little sabbatical” from moviemaking after wrapping on his upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film, Spirited. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.” The actor took to his Instagram on Oct. 16 to share that Spirited had wrapped. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At The McRib With New Gin Video, And Grimace Is Involved

McRibs have become a seasonal favorite at the fast food empire of McDonald’s. I don’t know what it is about that rib-shaped pork patty dipped in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and onions that makes the sandwich so good, but let’s just say I’ve been known to indulge when that time of year is upon us. And with winter just around the corner, that time is now! The McRib is back, and Ryan Reynolds is joining in on the celebration, with a horrifying yet curiosity-piquing advertisement for Aviation Gin, of which he is an owner.
DRINKS
danspapers.com

Emily Blunt Wooed John Krasinski with Ina Garten’s Engagement Chicken

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Ina Garten can add John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to her list of celebrity weddings that were a result of her famous “engagement chicken.”. The Devil Wears Prada actress just revealed that the East Hamptonite’s Barefoot Contessa recipe might have been...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Rob Delaney Joins Matthew Vaughn’s Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

Matthew Vaughn is on a journey to get the biggest stars in Hollywood (and even in pop music – we’re looking at you, Dua Lipa) to work with him on his brand-new spy thriller, Argylle. The film, initially announced in July, will be directed and produced by Vaughn under his Marv Studios. The Hollywood Reporter has now announced that Rob Delaney will be the next star to join the already overflowing cast for this Apple TV+ film.
MOVIES
People

The Challenge's Chris 'CT' Tamburello to Star in Most Dangerous Game Remake

Chris "CT" Tamburello's next big challenge involves navigating a major acting role. The Challenge star, 41, is set to star in a remake of the 1932 film The Most Dangerous Game, Deadline reported Monday. He will appear opposite Oscar nominee Tom Berenger. According to the news outlet, the upcoming film...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy