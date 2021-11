The Seattle Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will soon be able to resume construction on the long-awaited Burke-Gilman Trail “Missing Link.”. The “Missing Link” label refers to an unfinished stretch of the Burke Gilman Trail that cyclists and pedestrians have been waiting on for decades. Currently, the Burke-Gilman spans Bothell to Golden Gardens in North Seattle, but is interrupted by a mile-long portion where trail users must share the road with normal vehicle traffic.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO