Well Intentioned: Jay Shetty On Making Mindful Moments, Monotasking, and Re-setting With a Good Cup of Tea

It was 15 years ago that Metta Murdaya started planting the seeds of skin-care brand Juara with three of her close friends. They were all young, working in New York City, and had realized that their wellness routines had taken a backseat. What they needed was a holistic refresh. "I was at this job and the hours were kind of crazy," Murdaya recounts over Zoom. "I was working on weekends, traveling, never went to the doctor, and that's when I realized I looked like crap. I wasn't even washing my face at this point." It wasn't until Murdaya got into a near fatal car accident that she finally took time off of work—not only to recover, but to reevaluate her entire approach to wellness and gain a better understanding of how it translates to her physically. "That's when I was like, 'Okay, I have to stop. I'm in my 20s and I'm feeling pretty bad. What am I going to look like when I'm in my 40s?'" she explains. "I started thinking about how I could take better care of myself and the first place I wanted to focus was on my skin because I see it every day."

