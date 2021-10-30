CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Well Intentioned: Jay Shetty On Making Mindful Moments, Monotasking, and Re-setting With a Good Cup of Tea

By Celia Ellenberg
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From mantras to meditation, mindfulness to manifestation, Well Intentioned offers an intimate look at how to make space for self-care in meaningful ways, big and...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

How the Indonesian Wellness Tradition of Jamu Can Help You Embrace Joy

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It was 15 years ago that Metta Murdaya started planting the seeds of skin-care brand Juara with three of her close friends. They were all young, working in New York City, and had realized that their wellness routines had taken a backseat. What they needed was a holistic refresh. “I was at this job and the hours were kind of crazy,” Murdaya recounts over Zoom. “I was working on weekends, traveling, never went to the doctor, and that's when I realized I looked like crap. I wasn't even washing my face at this point.” It wasn't until Murdaya got into a near fatal car accident that she finally took time off of work—not only to recover, but to reevaluate her entire approach to wellness and gain a better understanding of how it translates to her physically. “That's when I was like, 'Okay, I have to stop. I'm in my 20s and I'm feeling pretty bad. What am I going to look like when I'm in my 40s?'” she explains. “I started thinking about how I could take better care of myself and the first place I wanted to focus was on my skin because I see it every day.”
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Mindful Mental Wellness Headphones

The MindAmp headphones are a mental wellness accessory for consumers seeking to incorporate healthy habits into their lifestyle in a simple yet effective way. The headphones make use of brain-sensing technology that will help users to refocus their attention, alleviate their anxiety and stress, while also increasing their brain accuracy. The headphones can even help with improving sleep quality to make them a holistic accessory for consumers to incorporate into their lifestyle.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cleveland Jewish News

Take the moment and make it perfect

It was midnight at the Kotel, Judaism’s most sacred site. The head of a worthy Israeli medical support organization and his companion, an American philanthropist, suddenly noticed a middle-aged man weeping profusely. The two quickly conferred with one another and agreed to approach the man. If his concern was a...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jay Shetty
Upworthy

Body positivity vs. body neutrality: One is a weapon, the other a shield

As a middle-aged woman, I've spent decades battling for my body. I have become a skilled fighter against the advertising industry, the entertainment industry, the fashion industry, the beauty industry and the fitness industry. I've learned to fend off societal expectations, language norms, social media filters and even my own brain, simply to exist in peace inside my own body.
FITNESS
Vogue Magazine

How Jenn Tardif Finds Mindfulness In Motherhood

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Jenn Tardif has gone through several life transformations. She is the founder of 3rd Ritual, a collective with the mission statement, “when you move half as fast, you notice twice as much.” To achieve that state of zen, the hub offers workshops focused on guided meditation that helps during times of transitions, as well as an array of creams that are both soothing for the skin and also the soul.
RETAIL
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#British
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy