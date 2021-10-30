RECALL: Onions with potential salmonella, unlabelled peanuts in almond butter bars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture has issued two recalls for a protein bar and onion from HelloFresh due to health risks.

The announcement for Bobo’s 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars came from the company on Wednesday. The bars may contain undeclared peanuts.

According to MDARD, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars were distributed through select Target stores nationwide.

The product can be identified by the UPC 8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC is 8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC:8-29262-00370-9 and the lot code can found on a stamp on the back of the bar 1H18403L. The Best By date is 5/15/2022.

The bars are 2.2oz and were sold in a 4-pack.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck. This has been the only consumer notification to date.

No other Bobo’s products with this best by date were impacted.

For more information, you can contact Bobo’s at info@eatbobos.com or by calling 303-938-1977 between Monday and Friday, from 8am to 4pm MDT.

HelloFresh is issuing a voluntary recall on onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria.

Please discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

We recommend disposing of onions received during the specified time period in the table below.

A note from HelloFresh, onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall.

For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label.

Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

Production Week Production Week Start Date HelloFresh Product Codes* 28 07/07/2021 2-7-14-19-21-25-AB 29 07/14/2021 2-5-8-9-16-19-21-22-23-24-25 30 07/21/2021 2-3-8-10-15-18-19-22-23 31 07/28/2021 2-4-5-8-15-19-20-22-24-AA 32 08/04/2021 1-2-3-5-9-11-15-17-19-25 33 08/11/2021 4-6-9-10-11-13-15-20 34 08/18/2021 2-3-6-8-10-14-16-22-23-24 35 08/25/2021 4-12-14-18-23-25-AA 36 09/01/2021 8-15-19-24

The number sequence may vary.

In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed on the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.

For additional questions, please contact External Link Disclaimer HelloFresh by calling, or messaging through the live chat.

