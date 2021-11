For figure skater Nathan Chen, America’s best hope for a gold medal in the most popular Winter Olympic sport, a journey of four years comes down to the next four months. Will he achieve in Beijing the promise that was bestowed upon him back in 2018, that his prodigious talent and impeccable athleticism would carry him to an Olympic gold medal? Or will he once again be denied the only title he does not possess, that of being an Olympic champion?

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO