CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Veteran team owner Chip Ganassi said he is "100%” rooting for Kyle Larson to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Sunday's season finale. “Look, I'm fine with Larson and absolutely I am pulling for him," Ganassi said. “It would prove what everybody has said all along — that he was going to be a champion someday.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO