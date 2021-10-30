How Is SoaPen Doing Today After Its 'Shark Tank' Experience?

For more than a decade, entrepreneurs all over the United States have been competing for a chance to enter the Shark Tank. Not only do business owners want to present their idea in front of the Sharks, but they’re also hoping to make a deal. That magical moment when a Shark (or sometimes, Sharks) and an entrepreneur agree to do a deal has always been one of the best parts of the show. But did you know that all of the deals that are done in the Tank don’t always make it to the real world? Throughout the show’s history, there have been quite a few deals that have fallen through once it was time to sign on the dotted line. Keep reading to learn about 10 deals from Shark Tank that never actually happened.

