How Is SoaPen Doing Today After Its 'Shark Tank' Experience?
5 days ago
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned a hard truth (well, many hard truths). But one difficult lesson was that people don't actually wash their hands for the recommended 20 seconds. And if you want to teach good hygiene habits, it's better to start young, which is why the...
“We decided to take the deal because we realized that the Sharks -- the value they bring -- is way more than the money that they're giving us as an investment,” Omayya tells Billboard. “Monetarily the valuation is down, but really, we think [the deal] actually brought our valuation up."
During its time on the air, Shark Tank has introduced viewers to dozens of products and services. While some of them have been forgotten, others have gone on to become incredibly successful. Still, however, there are some that have wound up somewhere in the middle; Moment Drink is one of them. This product appeared on Shark Tank in 2020 and promised its customers a new way to experience meditation. Although the company’s founders were hoping to get $200,000 in exchange for 10% of their company, they ended up leaving the Tank without an offer. Now that a year has passed since the product’s time on the show, lots of viewers can’t help but wonder what became of the mindful beverage. Keep reading to find out what happened to Moment Drink after Shark Tank.
Songlorious co-founders Ellen and Omayya Atout pitched their personalized music company in an Oct. 15 Shark Tank appearance and secured a $500,000 investment from four "dream mentors" they anticipate to propel their startup into significant growth mode.
Over the summer, a Charlotte startup that uses robotics technology to make custom swimming goggles made a business pitch before a panel of high-powered potential investors for the hit show Shark Tank. Driving the news: On Friday night, the program featuring the business — called TheMagic5 — aired on ABC. Two of the company’s founders, […]
The sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” went hook, line and sinker for a Charlotte company and its custom-fitted swimming goggles on Friday night’s show. Bo Haaber and Rasmus Barfred went on the hit reality television show to pitch THEMAGIC5 swimming goggles produced by the company they founded. Former Danish professional swimmer Niklas Hedegaard also helps lead the company,
A Charlotte small-business owner will make a big splash on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”. Bo Haaber, the creator of ”TheMagic5 Swimming Goggles,” will make his pitch to the sharks for his business. Unlike other swimming goggles, TheMagic5 can map out the contours of a person’s face to make a perfect fit...
Dwayne Walker and Tim Samuel got the entrepreneurial bug after a pitch competition at Kennesaw State University. It was set up like ABC’s Shark Tank. Local investors heard students’ early concept pitches and how they would make that business a reality. The childhood friends got second place. “We were so...
Fifty thousand dollars in two days — that’s the revenue bump Morrisville entrepreneur Dinesh Tadepalli saw after his startup, IncrEDIBLE Eats, made its “Shark Tank” debut on Oct. 22. And that’s just in pre-orders, as the product — edible spoons intended to replace plastic disposable utensils — isn’t actually shipping...
The popular entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank, will welcome some Grand Rapids natives as they pitch their new dating app this Friday. The app is called Tabby, and is a dating app specifically for cat people. That's right, if you are looking for love with the stipulation that your partner has to be a cat person, this app is for you.
I recently had the pleasure to converse with one of the “Sharks” of Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec. Robert is a businessman, investor, and television personality. In 2003 he founded the internet security company “The Herjavec Group” which has become one of Canada’s largest internet security firms. Robert’s rapid success in business and connection to television prompted producers to feature him on investing reality shows, such as CBC Television series Dragons’ Den, and eventually ABC’s version of the series, Shark Tank. On Shark Tank, Robert shares investment advice and acquires equity in start-up companies along with his co-stars, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran. Robert has written several business books including, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life (2010) and The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding (2013).
A dating app for cat people — made by a pair of Walker developers — will be featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” this week. Tabby: The Cat Person’s Dating App will compete for funding on the ABC television show “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on National Cat Day.
Keto Strong is a keto diet pill sold exclusively online through Keto-Strong.com. By taking two capsules of Keto Strong daily, you can purportedly force your body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs, keeping you in ketosis for as long as possible. What is Keto Strong? Does Keto Strong...
Morrisville entrepreneur Dinesh Tadepalli has pitched his edible cutlery startup, Incredible Eats, numerous times. But none compared to the adrenaline rush of trying to convince the investors of “Shark Tank” to buy into his company. “It was a very challenging experience, with so many questions coming at one,” he said...
Dinesh Tadepalli has landed his shark. Tadepalli, the CEO of Incredible Eats, appeared on Shark Tank last night to pitch his company and ended up getting four offers from various sharks before walking away with an offer from Lori Greiner for 15% of the company. Watch:. Regular Shark Tank watchers...
ABC announced Shark Tank is gearing up for its 13th season this 2021-2022. Its longevity on TV proves there is a demand from viewers, making it a worthwhile investment for ABC. Thanks to streaming services like Hulu, I watched every episode and sometimes felt like I sat alongside the sharks....
For more than a decade, entrepreneurs all over the United States have been competing for a chance to enter the Shark Tank. Not only do business owners want to present their idea in front of the Sharks, but they’re also hoping to make a deal. That magical moment when a Shark (or sometimes, Sharks) and an entrepreneur agree to do a deal has always been one of the best parts of the show. But did you know that all of the deals that are done in the Tank don’t always make it to the real world? Throughout the show’s history, there have been quite a few deals that have fallen through once it was time to sign on the dotted line. Keep reading to learn about 10 deals from Shark Tank that never actually happened.
How do you choose the right toys for your kids, especially these days when there are so many to choose from? Play gives your child the opportunity to learn new skills, explore their imaginations and discover new interests. While it may seem like choosing toys for your kids should be easy—it’s not. There is a lot riding on buying the right kind of toy, and it’s important that what you buy will keep their interest piqued for more than a week. No easy feat for any parent.
You can always see the apprehension in their eyes as contestants walk onto the "Shark Tank" stage and break into their prepared pitches. Will the judges bite? Will they shoot them down? The outcome often depends on what kind of investment the business owner is asking for. That's what happened for Catharine Arnston, owner of a start-up selling a product called ENERGYbits. When she appeared on the show in Season 8, Arnston asked for a $500,000 investment for 5% equity. The judges weren't completely sold on the product, and Arnston, unwilling to compromise, walked away (via Shark Tank Success).
Cargo bike developer Bunch Bikes will move to a larger facility in January, doubling its footprint in Denton. The company’s new location at 4408 Worthington Drive, Suite 112, will offer 12,000 square feet of space for Bunch Bikes, which appeared on the ABC investor reality show Shark Tank in March 2020. The move is necessary to keep pace with sales volume and will allow the company to more easily fill online bike orders, owner Aaron Powell said.
Based in the Philadelphia suburbs, Oat Haus introduced Shark Tank to the world’s first oat-based granola butter spread—and it’s delicious. Who else loved a good PB&J growing up? (And maybe still rely upon it as a go-to.) It used to seem like peanut butter was the only option. Today, the nutty butter realm has expanded to include alternative spreads like almond, cashew and even sunflower butter. But have you ever heard of granola butter?
