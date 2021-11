AUGUSTA, Maine — A program in Maine that has been helping pregnant women and new mothers struggling with substance use could soon reach even more women in need. The MaineMOM program has been up and running since July 1, made possible with $5.3 million in federal funding and 16 locations statewide. This program follows an integrated care model by providing pregnant women and new mothers (up to one year post-birth) with prenatal and postpartum care, delivery services, wraparound services (like housing, food, and transportation) and substance use treatment in one setting. MaineMOM also includes a peer support element, so patients can connect with women in long-term recovery who may have been in similar positions previously.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO