Brownsville: Woman charged with DWI after hitting several vehicles, mailbox

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 20-year-old Marisol Luna on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated.

According to a Facebook pos t by Brownsville PD, Luna was arrested on Oct. 29. She was arraigned for the following offenses: one count of driving while intoxicated, two counts of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and one count of duty on striking a fixture.

Luna was driving a green jeep when she struck two unattended vehicles near the 2800 block of Gazelle Avenue. Luna then fled the scene and continued driving down Impala Avenue, according to the release.

While driving down Impala Avenue, Luna struck a mailbox and another vehicle.

Luna was taken into custody and given bonds totaling $9,000.

