Event date: November 4, 2021 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM Location: 300 N. Allen Drive Allen, TX 75013 Description: Amber Fletcher discusses the history of this legendary State Fair staple. Continue on to full article...
Event date: November 4, 2021 Event Time: 10:15 AM - 10:45 AM Location: 300 N. Allen Drive Allen, TX 75013 Description: For ages 1-2 with a caregiver in the Children's Program Room. Join us for a story... Continue on to full article...
The COVE, 402 N. Tennessee St. McKinney, TX 75069 thecovemckinney.com Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, both at thecovemckinney. THIS WEEKEND November 5-6, Jesus Moreno, Painter Upcoming Shows:... Continue on to full article...
Event date: November 3, 2021 Event Time: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM Location: 101 E Hunt St. McKinney, TX 75069 Description: Join us for a lively conversation about our current book! This month we will be... Continue on to full article...
Love BBQ? Love to cook? Love to compete? Know how to use a Big Green Egg? Combine all four at the Sunnyland Outdoor Living North Texas EGGfest on Nov. 13. The annual event (this year is No. 5)... Continue on to full article...
With leaves changing color and cooler weather, fall is ideal for visiting Texas wineries and getting a jump on holiday gifting. Hot off the trails of the Texas Wine Month Passport , we discovered... Continue on to full article...
Fashion is an ever-evolving form of expression, stitching new ideas together from across the world. The Fashion Authority of Allen (FAA) aims to bring those who care about fashion together. “I... Continue on to full article...
Last spring, after the pandemic stalled production on director Jeymes Samuel s debut feature film, The Harder They Fall, most of the cast and crew left the set in Santa Fe. But lead actor Jonathan... Continue on to full article...
11/02/2021 to 12/31/2021 - Make your own beautiful handmade Ornaments! Bring the whole family to the Vetro Studio for a fun and unique experience. Our Ornament Help Creates are great photo... Continue on to full article...
These Grinch Christmas Jello Shots are guaranteed to liven up the party! An easy video tutorial and step-by-step recipe included! Grinch Jello Shots Jello shots are a flashback to my college days — I... Continue on to full article...
Give young children a great way way to celebrate Thanksgiving with these fun ideas for Thanksgiving activities and Thanksgiving crafts that preschoolers love. Thanksgiving is such a fun time for kids... Continue on to full article...
I don t consider myself a master baker by any stretch of the imagination, but I do especially love baking this time of year. It brings back so many memories of making cookies with family when I was... Continue on to full article...
When Dallas is mentioned as a food city, one of the first things that comes to mind for many is BBQ. And while the Big D is known to have its fair share of favorites, the blossoming food scene has so... Continue on to full article...
The Visual Art League of Lewisville Members meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:00 P.M. at the Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., Lewisville. There is no charge and is... Continue on to full article...
