Halloween starts early for District 51’s trick or treaters

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) – Halloween weekend starts bright and early for the youngest trick or treaters. Class at Rocky Mountain Elementary School starts with a campus-wide parade where students and faculty are happy to participate.

Among hundreds of students changing into their favorite characters, there was something to make everyone smile.

“I also like seeing what types of costumes people would wear, that was really fun for me, and how everyone was smiling and having a good time,” Fourth Grader Nydia describes.

Halloween is the start of holiday parties for the school year, but loads of candy is just part of the fun.

“Elementary schools across District 51 wanted students to celebrate Halloween in a safe way from showing off costumes in a parade on campus to getting a pumpkin for picking and carving,” Cora Dickey reports.

Clifton Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization surprised students with a pumpkin patch so every student could go home with hand-picked pumpkin. Everyone has a reason they look forward to Halloween.

“I like celebrating by going around my neighborhood, knocking on doors saying trick or treat,” Third Grader Xander shares.

“When I get home I’m gonna carve it to look like the person that I am,” Second Grader Delanie (D.J.) plans, “For my second pumpkin I am going into a scary face on it and I’m gonna put like fake blood on it and it’s going to be so fun.”

The students appreciate that the memories they make at school are just the start of a spook-tacular weekend.

