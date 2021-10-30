CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Annual Jasper County Juvenile Center Chili Feed held in Joplin

By Gretchen Bolander
FourStates
FourStates
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOPLIN, Mo. — From agriculture in Neosho — to chili in Joplin. The annual “Jasper County Juvenile Center Chili Feed” was...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Joplin, MO
Government
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Neosho, MO
Society
Neosho, MO
Government
City
Neosho, MO
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili#Dog#Jasper Co
FourStates

FourStates

Joplin, MO
609
Followers
0
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Media account for Four States Homepage

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy