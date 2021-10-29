'Atlanta's back baby' - Ludacris gets us hyped for the first World Series game in Atlanta since 1999

The baseball that Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson tossed to first baseman Freddie Freeman for the final out of the World Series could be worth as much as $250,000, an appraiser told Sportico Tuesday night. Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros grounded to Swanson at Minute Maid Park, sealing the Braves’ 7-0 victory to capture the World Series in six games. After the game Freeman said he would give the momentous ball to Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. “He means so much to this organization,” Freeman said. It was Atlanta’s first championship since 1995, but first in a full season since 1957, when the club...

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO