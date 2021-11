We haven't heard from Florida rapper Lil Pump in a few months, and it looks like he's taken the time to discover a new sound for himself as an artist. The "I Love It" rapper seemingly took some space away from the spotlight before dropping his first new single of the year, "Racks To The Ceiling" with Tory Lanez and Ronny J, several weeks ago. He's got a new full-length studio album coming later this month in collaboration with Ronny J, which will be released via Pump's new partnership with ONErpm, and it looks like we can be expecting a whole new sound from the 21-year-old rapper.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO