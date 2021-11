Timed with Native American Heritage Month, IllumiNative, a Native-led, women-led nonprofit, has released a Native American industry guide addressed to studios and production companies everywhere. The guide outlines the best practices for increasing Native representation in television and film in ways that are both positive and accurate. “There’s been little to no representation of Native peoples in TV and film, and it’s actually sort of remained stagnant, kind of hovering between 0 to 0.4% over the last few years,” said IllumiNative founder and CEO Crystal Echo Hawk. “Any films that have been coming out are Westerns, genres, pre-1900 representation, and that...

