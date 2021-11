After dominating the 2021 U18 World Championship with six goals in five games, Danila Klimovich rocketed up draft boards everywhere and eventually became a 2021 second-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks. Ranked somewhere in the third and fourth rounds by many outlets, the word “reach” was uttered more than once when he was selected 41st overall. Now playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Abbotsford Canucks at 18 years old, he is proving to everyone why he was drafted so high.

