Over the summer, we found out that Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin had been sold by the United States government to pay off a portion of Martin Shkreli’s $7.4 million monetary judgement in relation to his conviction for securities fraud. At the time, the US Attorney’s Office did not disclose who bought the album or how much it sold for. But as The New York Times reports today, it was purchased by a cryptocurrency collective known as PleasrDAO.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO