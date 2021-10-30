Democratic chairs back Hochul as AG James enters race for governor

Several Democratic chairs throughout the Finger Lakes region have announced endorsements of Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Governor is seeking a full-term elected by New Yorkers after succeeding former Governor Andrew Cuomo after his resignation.

Those backing Hochul include Rich Stewart and Valerie Brechko, co-chairs for Yates County, Schuyler County chair Carolyn Elkins, Steuben County Chair Shawn Hogan, and Jim Gustafson, the Tompkins County chair.

Attorney General Letitia James announced her bid for governor. That assures a primary.

