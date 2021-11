“Therefore, humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, 7 casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.”. It’s difficult to submit yourself to the discretion of someone else. Very few people are comfortable relinquishing control of their lives. To humble yourself in the context of these verses, is the equivalent of submitting or relinquishing control of your thoughts, your actions, your very being to someone else. This is what the Bible directs us to do, to humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO