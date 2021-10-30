CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Syracuse TV anchor Dan Cummings will retire in December

Longtime Syracuse TV anchor Dan Cummings is retiring. The anchor announced his retirement on Friday.

His last day on air will be Monday, December 20.

Cummings was born and raised in Cayuga County, and graduated from SUNY Geneseo. He received a master’s degree from Cornell University.

He started his career at WNYR before also working at WKTO and WHEN. He joined NewsChannel 9 in 1984 – and has been there since.

