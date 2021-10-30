CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Zakaria: It’s Not a ‘Sputnik Moment’ and We Should Not Feed Cold War Paranoia

By News
GV Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Times has reported that China tested a hypersonic missile this summer. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman...

gvwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
erienewsnow.com

Satellite images appear to show China is making significant progress developing missile silos that could eventually launch nuclear weapons

Rapid construction at three suspected silo fields in China -- which could eventually be capable of launching long-range nuclear missiles -- appears to indicate that Beijing is putting substantial efforts and resources into the development of its nuclear capabilities, according to analysis of new commercial satellite images. Experts from the...
MILITARY
AFP

Chinese hypersonic test like a "Sputnik moment': top US general

The Pentagon's top general said Wednesday that China's recent test of an earth-circling hypersonic missile was akin to the Soviet Union's stunning launch of the world's first satellite, Sputnik, in 1957, which sparked the superpowers' space race. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed for the first time the Chinese test of a nuclear-capable missile that would be very difficult to defend against. "What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system. And it is very concerning," Milley told Bloomberg TV. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US 'absolutely' has ability to defend Taiwan: top Pentagon general

The United States military "absolutely" has the ability to defend Taiwan from an attack by China if called on to do so, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Wednesday. He added the United States believes the differences between China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully based on the will of the people on both sides.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fareed Zakaria
Lowell Sun

Should we be ready to go to war over Taiwan?

In the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that the upshot is to “close this period of relentless war.” But if the forever war is over, the prospect of an even more dangerous war is emerging elsewhere — in the Straits of Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Sputnik#Paranoia#The Financial Times#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Chinese
WRAL

China’s Weapon Test Close to a ‘Sputnik Moment,’ U.S. General Says

WASHINGTON — China's testing of a hypersonic missile designed to evade U.S. nuclear defenses was “very close” to a “Sputnik moment” for the United States, Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday, in the first official confirmation of how Beijing’s demonstration of its weapon capabilities had taken U.S. officials by surprise.
MILITARY
IEEE Spectrum

Sure, China’s Hypersonic Weapons May Have Incited a “Sputnik Moment”

Hypersonic flight may sound futuristic, but it's been around for at least 70-odd years—since the nose cones of ballistic missiles first began to regularly re-enter the atmosphere at better than Mach Five. (Five times the speed of sound is the commonly accepted definition of such speeds.) In the 1960s the...
MILITARY
Times Gazette

A ‘cold war’ with an imperial China

China just celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. One has to be impressed with the accelerated growth of the Chinese economy and military in such a short time frame, from the desperately poor country it was in the mid-1970s when I first visited the PRC, to a country that is both a global economic and military rival in today’s world.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy