~ Submitted by Sheila Mehta-Green Ph.D., Co-Chair SEPAC. One of the challenges with our single school structure is the limited opportunities to establish new social cohorts as our students progress through K-12. This can be challenging for all students, but in particular to those students in Special Education and especially students with social challenges. For students who don’t have an identified social group during their time at Lane, their social connection options diminish significantly while they are at JGMS and BHS.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO