CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charge

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZF92_0ch9A8IF00

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested rapper Fetty Wap on allegations that he participated in a scheme to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs from the West Coast to the New York City area.

He was arrested Thursday at CitiField in New York City, where he was scheduled to perform on the first day of the Rolling Loud music festival, The New York Times reported.

In an indictment filed Sept. 29 and unsealed Friday, authorities said the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, conspired with five others, including a New Jersey corrections officer, to distribute more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine from June 2019 to June 2020.

In a news release, authorities said the group sourced the drugs on the West Coast and used the U.S. Postal Service and vehicles with hidden compartments to transport the drugs across the country, before distributing them to dealers who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey. In the release, authorities described Maxwell as “a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.”

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” FBI Assistant-Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said in a statement.

A judge ordered Maxwell held without bail at a virtual court hearing Friday, according to The Associated Press. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and a prosecutor said a potential plea deal was in the works, the AP reported.

“We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding,” Maxwell’s attorney, Navarro W. Gray, said in a statement obtained by the Times. He added that he hoped his client would be released “so we can clear things up as soon as possible.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
wmleader.com

Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out of his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Case Getting DIRTIER: Internet Asks Authorities Not To Presume Fugitive's Cause of Death Because of THIS

Brian Laundrie's cause of death has been assumed suicide, but the internet is not impressed by how the authorities continue to release statements without a supporting document. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported that Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman told the law enforcement leaders over the weekend that Laundrie probably died by...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Fbi#Citifield#The New York Times#The U S Postal Service#The Associated Press#Ap
The Independent

Mother filmed fighting off intruder as he ran toward her children

A mother was filmed heroically fighting off an intruder from her home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, as her two young children were playing out the front. During the encounter on 26 October, the mother and her two daughters were in the family’s garage when a man ran towards them – forcing her to tackle him.He has since been identified by Rancho Cucamonga Police Department as Rasmuss Peter Rasmussen, aged 31, and he was arrested shortly after. The mother, who feared being identified because of her family’s safety, told a local TV station that she thought the intruder wanted to take...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: CBS) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were called to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Man fined $52,500 for allegedly punching flight attendant now faces criminal charges

A federal grand jury in Seattle indicted a man accused of punching a flight attendant in the face twice and trying to open the cockpit door late last year during a flight from Hawaii to Washington state. Ryan Cajimat, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants as well as assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
KAPOLEI, HI
airlive.net

ALERT Brutal fight erupted between passengers on Delta flight bound for LAX

A man was arrested at an Atlanta airport after video captured a brawl between passengers on a plane bound for Los Angeles. A Delta Airlines passenger was arrested Friday morning at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after he fought another passenger on a plane headed to Los Angeles, according to local police.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy